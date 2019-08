Landslip affects rail services

Rail traffic in the State was disrupted on Friday following a landslip between Padil and Kulashekara in the Mangaluru Junction-Thokur section of the Palakkad railway division.

Restoration work is going on despite adverse weather conditions, according to Railways.

Railways cancelled 2201 Lokmanya Tilak-Kochuveli Garib Rath, 16338 Ernakulam-Okha Express, 22634 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Express, and 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express of August 23.

Train 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express that commenced journey on Friday was diverted via Shoranur and Katpadi, and 19331 Kochuveli-Indore Express that left here on Friday was diverted via Shoranur and Katpadi.

Train 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanyatilak Netravathi Express was short-terminated at Ernakulam Junction, and 16340 Nagercoil-Mumbai CSMT Express at Dindigul, a release said.

August 24

Train 22653 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, 16337 Okha-Ernakulam Express and 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanyatilak Netravathi Express of August 24 have been cancelled.

Train 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Express of Saturday will be diverted via Shoranur, Katpadi, Itarsi, and Mathura; 12617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshwadeep Express via Shoranur, Katpadi, Itarsi, and Mathura; and 16312 Kochuveli-Sriganganagar Express via Shoranur, Katpadi, Wardha, Udhna, and Surat.

Diversions

Train 19262 Porbandar-Kochuveli Express that left Porbandar Junction on August 22 will be diverted via Madgaon, Hubbali, Cuddapah, Renigunta and Jolarpettai.

Train 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshwadeep Express that left Hazrat Nizamuddin on Thursday will run via Madgaon, Hubbali, Cuddapah, Renigunta and Jolarpettai.

Train 16345 Lokmanyatilak-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express that left Lokmanyatilak Terminus on Friday will be diverted to run via Madgaon, Hubbali, Cuddapah, Renigunta and Jolarpettai.