Landslides: DNA tests completed on 401 samples so far

Three more limbs were recovered from the landslide site at Kumbalappara, near Nilambur, in Malappuram district on Tuesday. As many as 231 bodies, including 151 bodies from Meppadi and 80 from Nilambur, had been recovered so far.

As many as 260 volunteers joined in the search operations at Mundakkai and Chooralmala along with Central and State forces.

In a special search operation jointly by the Army, Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Forest department on the banks of the Chaliyar, body parts suspected to be that of humans were recovered.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan told mediapersons that DNA tests had been completed on 401 samples collected from bodies and limbs in the catastrophe. Of these, 349 body remains belonged to 248 people, including 121 men and 127 women. He said 52 bodies among them were completely decomposed.

Mr. Rajan said as many as 115 blood samples had been collected for DNA tests so far.

The trade unions of Harrisons Malayalam Plantations had been engaged to provide 53 houses for temporary rehabilitation and a report on the stability of the buildings had been sought, the Minister added.

A campaign would be launched on Wednesday with the slogan ‘a house for rent for survivor families in Chooralmala landslides’, he said.

A footbridge constructed across the Punnapuzha river a fortnight ago for search and rescue operations in Chooralmala was damaged in the violent flow of river following heavy rain on Tuesday.

Many families moved to relief camps after parts of Meppady, Vythiri, and Mupainad grama panchayats experienced heavy rain on Monday night.

A cow that was swept away in the gushing waters of the Punnapuzha river was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel after much effort lasting over an hour.

A lot of cattle and domestic animals continued to roam the area after they lost their owners in the landslides.

The search for people missing in the landslides in Chooralmala was temporarily halted following heavy rain.