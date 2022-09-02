Landslide wipes out rubber plantation in Malappuram
No casualty was reported as the people had been evacuated
A landslide that occurred at Panthallur hills near Anakkayam in the district in the early hours of Friday wiped out a rubber plantation. However, no casualty was reported as the people living in the vicinity had been evacuated.
The landslide took place after 1 a.m. on Friday, following incessant rains in the region. Local people said that they had been living in fear of a landslip ever since granite quarrying had threatened the hills a few years ago.
The quarrying was stopped a few years ago after the people protested and launched an agitation under an action council.
Revenue officials said that they were assessing the damage caused by Friday’s landslide. Many trees, including dozens of rubber trees, were felled by the landslide that cut a wide muddy path across the sylvan hill.
