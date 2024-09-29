GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Landslide-prone areas of Wayanad to come under Ecologically Sensitive Areas in State

Published - September 29, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi

Kerala would bring the landslide-prone areas of Wayanad under the Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) as a precautionary measure while finalising the list.

The final list of ESAs, which may see a further reduction in the total extent of land where restrictions on development activities could be imposed, would be submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change shortly. The National Centre for Earth Science Studies had identified the landslide-susceptible areas of Wayanad earlier.

The State had proposed 8,711.98 sq. km as ESA to the Union Ministry after excluding human habitations and private plantations from its purview. It had confined the ESA to its forests and protected areas including the wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and the tiger reserves.

The proposal was submitted to the Ministry, which had sought the responses of the Ghats States, to notify the ESAs across the mountain ranges.

The proposals of the Madhav Gadgil-led Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel to notify Ecologically Sensitive Zones and the recommendation of the High Level Working Group led by Kasthurirangan, which was formed to look into the proposals of the Gadgil panel, to notify the ESAs were greeted with stiff resistance by the hill districts of the State.

The final report, which may be submitted next week, would see a further reduction in the ESAs as almost all the local bodies that come under the ambit of the ESAs have suggested excluding more areas from the ESA.

The government-owned plantations that were leased out and dams and their catchment areas will be treated as ESAs. No mining activities including sand mining and red-category industries would be permitted in ESAs. There would be restrictions on construction above 20,000 sq. metres. However, the existing industries in these areas can continue to function. There will not be any restriction on reconstruction of the existing houses, sources said.

The proposals of panchayats will be reviewed by an expert panel using satellite imageries to exclude human habitations. The State has time till October 4 to file the final report, sources indicated.

