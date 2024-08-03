GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Landslide-hit areas of Wayanad finds voice through ham radio

The amateur radio system, set up by volunteer operators at District Collector’s office in Kalpetta, has been facilitating rescue efforts and relief operations.

Updated - August 03, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI
Rescue operation continues at the landslide-hit Chooralmala in Kerala’s Wayanad district on August 3, 2024.

Rescue operation continues at the landslide-hit Chooralmala in Kerala’s Wayanad district on August 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As the devastating landslides ravaged a hilly area of Wayanad, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake, a group of ham radio enthusiasts rose to the challenge, establishing a critical communication network that has helped save lives and facilitate rescue efforts.

The amateur radio system, set up by volunteer operators on the ground floor of the District Collector’s office in Kalpetta, has been providing vital information to affected communities and authorities, facilitating rescue efforts and relief operations.

“The situation was dire, with mobile phone services available only to a very limited extent,” an official release said here on Saturday.

“District Collector D.R. Meghashree reached out to the ham radio operators, and they have been instrumental in keeping the lines of communication open,” it said.

Receivers, amplifiers, computers for logging and digital modulation, and other equipment are used to operate the station. Ham radio operators transmit information from the disaster area to the station through ham radio transmitters.

A repeater installed at Ambalavayal Ponmudi Kotta facilitates ham radio communication. The repeater was set up by the Sultan Bathery DX Association, a ham radio operators’ organisation.

The ham radio operators, led by Sabu Mathew, chairman of the Sultan Bathery DX Association, and Dr. Abraham Jacob, a senior ham radio operator and pathologist at Sultan Bathery Government Hospital, have been working tirelessly to ensure that information from the disaster area reaches the authorities in a timely manner.

They have set up a repeater at Ambalavayal Ponmudi Kotta, which has enabled us to extend our coverage to the affected areas, the district authorities said.

“The operators are accompanying each rescue team, providing real-time updates on the situation on the ground,” the release said.

The ham radio operators have also been instrumental in coordinating rescue efforts, with the first rescue team that reached Mundakkai seeking their help to bring locals to safety.

“Ham radio messages came to their aid, and the rescue members were able to facilitate their evacuation,” the release said.

As the rescue efforts continue, the ham radio operators remain committed to keeping the communication lines open, providing a vital lifeline to the affected communities.

