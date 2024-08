The Wadakkanchery municipality has asked residents of Akamala, near Wadakkanchery, in Thrissur district of Kerala to vacate from the area as authorities have sounded a landslide alert in the region on August 1.

A joint inspection by various departments found the possibility of landslide in the Akamala area.

As many as 41 families in the area have been advised to shift to safer places till the end of the monsoon season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.