Land will be made available to scheduled communities, says O.R. Kelu

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said that land will be made available to the landless through land bank.

He was speaking after reviewing the progress of projects being implemented in the district as part of the 100-day action plan of the State government. Similar review meetings will be held on a monthly basis.

Mr. Kelu urged all department offices to transition to e-office, adding that the implementation of development projects in the district would be expedited.

Field-level activities of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) promoters will be further strengthened through an upcoming workshop. Vehicle access to all SC/ST Nagars will be facilitated, and promoters will conduct a survey to identify Nagars lacking road access. Besides, power and drinking water connections will be ensured, and identity documents will be provided to all residents of the facilities.

The Minister urged officials to conduct review meetings at the Assembly constituencylevel led by the legislators concerned. Special attention should be given to the dropout rates of students from Scheduled and other backward communities. The functioning of common study rooms should be enhanced, he added.

Mr. Kelu said that steps would be taken to centralise the administration of PSC exam training centres under the department. The department should play a significant role in the formation of projects by local bodies. A proper campaign should be launched to enhance the reach of the department’s financial assistance programmes. He also called for immediate action to operationalise hostels in the Kunnathunadu and Aluva Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Kelu handed over visa to Jyothika Sajeevan, the first beneficiary from the district of ₹25 lakh financial assistance for ST students pursuing higher studies abroad. District SC Development Officer K. Sandhya was also honoured for making Ernakulam the first district to complete the SC home survey.

The review meeting was attended by MLAs P.V. Sreenijin, Anwar Sadat, Antony John, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, and K.N. Unnikrishnan, along with Mayor M. Anilkumar, district panchayat president Manoj Moothedan, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, District Development Commissioner Aswathy Sreenivas, and other officials and representatives of the people.

