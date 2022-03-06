Land to be acquired for Vattiyurkavu development

₹341.79 crore allotted for development project

Providing impetus to the Vattiyurkavu junction development, the government has issued gazette notification for acquiring land required for the first reach from Sasthamangalam to Mannarakonam.

Land extending to 273.59 ares (6.76 acres) spread across Sasthamangalam, Vattiyurkavu and Peroorkada villages in Thiruvananthapuram taluk have been included in the notification, which has been issued in accordance with Section 11(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

An allocation of ₹341.79 crore has been made for the Vattiyurkavu junction development project that is funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). While ₹95 crore will be utilised for land acquisition, ₹219.75 crore has been earmarked for road development.

According to Vattiyurkavu MLA, V.K. Prasanth, the project will be undertaken in two phases and will involve the development of various roads that are interconnected at the junction by the Public Works Department and rehabilitation of those evicted for the project by the Local Self-Government Department. Kerala Road Fund Board and Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) are the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for the endeavour.

As part of the project, the Sasthamangalam – Vattiyurkavu – Peroorkada road stretch having a length of 10.75 km will be developed in three reaches to a width of 18.5 km. While the land acquisition for the first reach from Sasthamangalam to Mannarakonam has been notified, the related works for the second (Mannarakonam to Peroorkada) and third (Mannarakonam to Vazhayila) reaches were in their final stages, Mr. Prasanth said.

Preparatory studies had found nearly 570 commercial establishments will have to be demolished for the project. Of these, nearly 200 traders will have to be rehabilitated. Around 3 acres were being acquired for the purpose.