Land to be acquired for NH works in 3 months

For the widening work, 205.44 hectares of land will be acquired in 20 villages on the Chavakkad-Kodungallur stretch.

04 July 2021 23:19 IST

₹1,777 cr. sanctioned as compensation in initial phase; 205.44 ha to be acquired in 20 villages on Chavakkad-Kodungalloor stretch

Decks have been cleared for the development works on the Edappally-Kuttippuram National Highway (NH 66).

The land needed for the road-widening works will be acquired in three months and handed over to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). In all, 205.44 hectares of land will be acquired along 63.5 km in 20 villages from Kadikkad in Chavakkad taluk to Methala in Kodungalloor taluk.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the distribution of compensation to the people who gave up their land at a function at the civil station, Methala on Monday. Twelve land owners in Edakkazhiyur, Orumanayur, Vadanappally and Engandiyur villages in Chavakkad taluk will be compensated initially. Land will be acquired from than 6,000 people from 20 villages.

An amount of ₹1,777 crore has been sanctioned as compensation for 85 hectares of land in eight villages. In total of ₹5,400 crore is required for compensation disbursal. The compensation has been decided according to the Rehabilitation Act -2013 of the State government. People need to leave the land within 60 days of the notice being issued.

The land acquisition has been progressing under deputy collectors by dividing the 20 villages to four sections.