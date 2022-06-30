Land sought from KMML for city gas station: CM

GAIL pipeline will not be laid in 3 southern districts

The pipeline network of GAIL for the distribution of natural gas will not be laid in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts. However, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has engaged a firm AG&P Pratham to implement the city gas distribution system, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the House on Thursday.

He was replying to a submission by Sujith Vijayan Pillai about the setting up of natural gas procurement station at Chavara. For city gas distribution, liquefied compressed natural gas station needs to be set up, which requires about an acre of land. It would be practical to set up gas stations in places close to the gas pipeline or important roads.

As of now, the land belonging to Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) at Chavara has been found suitable for setting up gas stations. KMML has been approached for land allocation. If the KMML is not in a position to provide land, the government will consider other options, Mr. Vijayan said.