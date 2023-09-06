Land revenue staff seek revision of existing staff pattern

September 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Struggling to handle workload in the absence of sufficient employees and pending promotional postings in various Revenue department offices, members of the Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association (KLRSA) are planning to take up their demand for speedy revision of existing staff pattern.

The two-day State convention of the association scheduled to begin at Aluva in Ernakulam on September 9 will finalise the action plan for an intensified fight to draw the government’s attention to the matter.

“Since 1969, we have been following the same staff pattern that will never be sufficient to meet the actual service requirements of citizens. What we seek is a revision of this pattern in proportion to the growth in population,” said R. Prasanth, State secretary, KLRSA. “Our demands also include basic requirements such as upgrading of village offices with the required number of vehicles for supporting outdoor duty,” he added.

Association functionaries, including State president M.G. Antony and general secretary K. Manoj Kumar, pointed out that the demand for salary revision and dearness allowance was still pending even after the submission of several recommendations. Since the merging of leave surrender benefits with provident fund, employees have to wait for several years to get their eligible dues, they complained.

The convention will also have discussions on job security and protection of part-time and casual workers including sweepers as many of them are reportedly eligible for permanent appointment. Similarly, the convention will pass resolutions seeking promotion of office attenders and village field assistants who have been serving for several years.

Anwar Sadath, MLA, will open the 21st State convention of the association that will honour retired association members and office-bearers. Association president M.G. Antony will chair the inaugural event. A seminar on ‘Corruption-free Revenue department’ will also mark the culmination of the convention on September 10.