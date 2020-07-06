Land resource data system in major expansion mode

The Web-based Land Resources Information System (LRIS) developed by the Kerala State Land Use Board employing the possibilities of Geographical Information System (GIS) to secure geospatial data at the click of a mouse is set for a major expansion in the State covering more Assembly constituencies.

The financial support of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will be sought for the Statewide rollout of the scheme.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who opened an exclusive webinar on Sunday to explain the possibilities of the scheme, said a meeting of NABARD officials would be held at his office soon to discuss the possibilities and realise the possible expansion covering all Assembly constituencies.

The main objective of the proposal is to encourage the use of spatial data technologies for local-level planning and to facilitate easy data management, modelling, and associated research for various local development projects.

The spatial geo database creation by accurately recording the available extent of land, water resources, and other public assets will be possible through the initiative planned in the Assembly constituencies.

At Kattakada

A. Nizamuddin, Commissioner of Land Use Board, says the information to be made available with geo-referenced cadastral databases using open source tools and standards will help local bodies to accurately plan development activities and in conservation of available resources.

“The Kattakada constituency recently developed such a system, which will be taken as a model for expansion,” he adds.

According to him, a number of publicity initiatives to circulate the benefits of this Web tool among local planners, mediapersons, and citizens is on the cards. With the Assembly-level launch of the LRIS, 11 specific areas related to the geo-spatial data and other resources of an Assembly constituency will be available on the portal, which can be even printed for further research activities, he adds.