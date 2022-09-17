Land-related issues in Wayanad to be resolved by year-end, says Rajan

Revenue department aims to disburse 3,600 deeds this year

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that land-related issues in Wayanad would be resolved by the end of the year.

Speaking to the media at the Wayanad Collectorate on Saturday, Mr. Rajan said the Revenue department had disbursed land deeds to 1,811 persons last year, and that it aims to disburse 3,600 more deeds this year.

The department had disbursed title deeds to 100 of the 419 tribal families under the Cheengery tribal extension scheme, and the remaining families will get deeds in two months, the Minister said.

Land-related issues at Irulam will be resolved soon, for which the Additional Chief Secretary will study them, Mr. Rajan said.

The grievances of as many as 230 tribal families regarding the Forest Rights Act will also be addressed, for which a survey team and a total station (an instrument used for surveying) will be provided to the District Collector, he added.

A total of 405 acres of surplus land of Parrisons tea estate was vested with the government, and it would be assigned to the landless people by the end of the year, Mr. Rajan said.