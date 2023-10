October 11, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow 8.01 are of land at Thycaud in the capital on lease for 10 years at the discounted annual rate of ₹100 per are for setting up P. Govinda Pillai Samskrithi Studies and Research Centre.

The Cabinet also decided to issue 25 cents of land at Cheruvakkal village in Thiruvananthapuram for setting up the regional office of National Highways Authority of India after levying the fair price of ₹1.38 crore.