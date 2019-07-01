Land identified for LIFE flat complexes

A total extent of 13 acres of land has been identified in different places in the district for constructing residential apartment complexes for people having no houses and land under the third phase works of the LIFE Mission that are in progress here.

An official press release here informed that the apartment complexes would be constructed in seven locations.

While six apartment complexes would be built directly by the LIFE Mission, one would be constructed by the Co-operative Department, sources said.

The flats would be sanctioned for over 100 families who had been identified by the local bodies concerned and approved by the grama sabhas, it informed.

The plots for construction were identified in Payyannur and Anthoor municipalities and Kurumathur, Kannapuram, Chirakkal, Kadambur and Anjarakkandy panchayats. The Revenue Department has 80 cents of land at Korom in Payyannur municipality and 70 cents in Kannapuram panchayat, the release said.

In Anthoor, Chirakkal and Anjarakkandy villages, the Irrigation Department has two acres, 45 cents and 105 cents respectively.

In Kadamboor village the panchayat has 40 cents of land.

In addition, the Co-operative Department would build residential complexes in 7.58 acres of land vested with the Revenue Department at Kurumathoor panchayat, it added.