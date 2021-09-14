Land, house for all in 5 years: Pinarayi

CM distributes 13,500 title deeds as part of the 100-day action plan of the government

All landless will be ensured land and house within five years, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating online the State-level distribution of 13,500 title deeds as part of the 100-day action plan of the LDF government on Tuesday.

All Scheduled Caste families in the State would be included in this and ensured houses. Five lakh families would be given houses within five years. Steps for this would be taken under various projects, including the LIFE mission, he said.

Land for all, documents for all lands, and smart services were the government’s policy, and steps were being taken to achieve this.

A special project would be formed to settle cases involving legal proceedings with the Land Board. Excess land and illegally acquired land would be identified and necessary steps taken. A special land bank would be prepared to transfer land to the landless. A digital survey would be held for this.

An amount of ₹339 crore had been earmarked under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative for digital survey of all land in the State. This was expected to be completed in four years. Following the survey, a good chunk of land would come under government control.

The Chief Minister said the government did not see encroachers and settlers as the same. Ensuring eligible benefits to various sections of the people should be the slogan of new Kerala.

There was a large segment in the State that had been denied land ownership owing to technicalities and legal wrangles. Of them, 1.75 lakh people had been given deeds in 2016-17 by the government. This was a record in the State, he said.