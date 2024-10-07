Land grab in Chokramudi: CPI member alleges role of party district secretary, Revenue Minister’s office

A Communist Party of India (CPI) district council member in Idukki has raised serious allegations against the district secretary of the party and the Revenue Minister’s office over the alleged land grab in Chokramudi hills in the upstream area of Bison Valley panchayat here. Talking to the media at Thodupuzha on Monday, CPI district council member Vinu Scaria alleged that party district secretary K. Salimkumar had entered into shady deals with the land mafia who encroached on the Chokramudi hills. “The Ministers’ office allegedly intervened in the Chokramudi land issues. Only a judicial probe can reveal the murky plans behind the alleged land grab,” said Mr. Scaria.

“I submitted a complaint to CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam regarding the alleged involvement of the CPI district secretary in the land grab. However, the leadership did not take any action. The State leadership directed the district secretary to probe the complaint against him,” alleged Mr. Scaria.

Mr. Scaria further alleged that Mr. Salim Kumar had said that he was unaware of the complaint against him. “But the reality is that he has sought an explanation for the complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI district leadership has said that they welcome any probe regarding the Chokramudi land grab.

During his visit to the spot recently, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan also alleged the involvement of CPI district leadership and the revenue department in the land encroachment issue.