Land for AMU’s off-campus centre may be reclaimed

The State may reclaim the land transferred to the Malappuram centre of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel told the Assembly.

He said a decision would be taken after talks with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The State had transferred about 350 acres for the centre. “But the centre has scarcely achieved the level of even a junior college,” he said. If the Centre wasn’t keen on an AMU campus, the land can be used for State’s educational initiatives, he felt.

