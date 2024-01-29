GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Land encroachment: Kerala Revenue dept. serves notice on Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan

Revenue department registers case against Kuzhalnadan under Kerala Land Conservancy Act

January 29, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - Idukki

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan (file)

Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan (file) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Udumbanchola land records (LR) tahsildar has notified Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan to answer charges that he had grabbed environmentally sensitive land for commercial purposes at Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, in Idukki district of Kerala.

According to sources, the tahsildar has accorded Mr. Kuzhalnadan 15 days to reply to the notice.

The Revenue department has also registered a case against Mr. Kuzhalnadan under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act.

Recently, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) questioned Mr. Kuzhalnadan on charges that he encroached upon 50 cents of government land at Chinnakkanal.

A report submitted by the Udumbanchola LR tahsildar to the Idukki District Collector Sheeba George pointed out that Mr. Kuzhalnadan had 50 cents of government-owned land at Chinnakkanal.

Based on the report, the Collector directed the Udumbanchola LR tahsildar to reclaim the property allegedly encroached upon.

A senior Revenue department official said Mr. Kuzalandan can submit the land records during the hearing.

“If the legislator fails to submit proper documents, the department will take steps to reclaim the government land under the Land Conservancy Act,” the official said.

The controversial resort, acquired by Mr. Kuzhalnadan and his friends in February 2022, comprises a 4,000-sq.ft. bungalow and two additional 1,000-sq.ft. buildings.

The matter gained public attention after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary in Ernakulam alleged irregularities in the land deal and violation of land use regulations.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan had vehemently denied the accusations. He said he had not appropriated the public land but merely fortified an existing wall to mitigate the threat of mudslips during heavy rain.

