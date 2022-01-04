Land Board seeks five months to recover excess land from MLA

The Taluk Land Board, Thamarassery, has sought five months’ time from the Kerala High Court to complete proceedings and pass orders for recovering excess land in the possession of Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar.

In a statement filed before the High Court, Board Chairman P. Anwar Sadath submitted that since it was prima facie found that Mr. Anwar was holding excess land of 12 acres, the Board decided to register a suo motu case and proceed against Mr. Anwar. As a result, a case was registered and notice was issued to him and his family members.

The Board would take an urgent decision after conducting a detailed inquiry and after hearing Mr. Anwar and other affected persons, the statement added.

The statement was filed in response to a petition filed by K.V. Shaji of Malappuram, seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Chairman of the Taluk Land Board and Additional Tahasildar (LR) for not complying with the High Court directive to expedite the proceedings and take the matter to its logical conclusion.