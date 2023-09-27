Land Board directive to confiscate 6.25 acres from P.V. Anwar

September 27, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - Kozhikode

The Thamarassery Taluk Land Board on September 26 directed the confiscation of 6.25 acres of excess land in possession of P.V.R. Entertainments headed by P.V. Anwar, MLA, within a week.

The directive comes weeks after an officer submitted a report to the Kerala State Land Use Board that the MLA had submitted forged documents to mislead officials. The officer had recommended forfeiture of the excess 15 acres of land from him.

The report says that Mr. Anwar and his wife started PVR entertainments to overcome the restrictions of the Kerala Land Reforms Act. It also says that they violated the Partnership Act and the Stamp Act for the purpose. It says that the partnership firm with Mr. Anvar and his wife as members had not been registered under the Partnership Act. The report mentions that the inclusion of two others as partners in a deed in the name of the company was meant to mislead the government.

The Thamarassery Taluk Land Board had earlier found that Mr. Anvar and his family members were holding excess land of 19.26 acres in violation of the Land Reforms Act. The board had also expressed its difficulty in proceeding with the recovery measures as the land documents were not produced for inspection. In the updated report of the board, the total extent of land possessed by the MLA and his family members was estimated as 31.26 acres crossing the permissible limit of 12 acres per family.

