Land Bill: LDF launches protest against Idukki Land Freedom Movement

Last week, ILFM leaders urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to scrutinise the Bill

September 27, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) district committee has launched a protest against the Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM), an umbrella syndicate of traders’ associations, 22 farmers’ groups, and several religious and community organisations over the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Last week, ILFM leaders urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to scrutinise the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the Assembly.

In a press conference at Thodupuzha on Monday, CPI(M) district secretary C.V. Varghese and LDF district convenor K.K. Sivaraman alleged that under the guise of farmers’ interests, the ILFM is trying to block the Bill which is a long-standing demand of the people in Idukki.

Mr. Varghese alleged that those who are opposing the Bill are enemies of farmers. “The ILFM leaders were trying to protect the interests of mining lobbies and government land encroachers. The people in the district are aware of the vested interests of such groups, “said Mr. Varghese.

Meanwhile, ILFM district general convener Rasak Chooravelil said the movement would continue raising farmers’ issues without fear. “The LDF leaders were trying to block the initiatives by the ILFM. The ILFM raised the real issues of the Bill,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

“If we do not get a favourable reply from the Governor, we will approach the Supreme Court over the issue,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

