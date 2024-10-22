GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Land assignment rules: HC directs State to form task committee

Published - October 22, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A task committee of high-ranking officers shall be formed to look into alleged violations of the registry and patta conditions in holdings issued under the Kerala Land Assignment Rules, ordered the Kerala High Court.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S. Manu issued the order in a public interest petition filed by P. B. Satheesh, director of a Thrissur-based association, Nerkazcha.

The petitioner, who listed the 1,043 grama panchayats in the State as the respondents, sought directions to the local bodies to ensure that no licence/permission/ acknowledgement certificate would be issued for conducting any activity in the lands assigned in violation of various rules.

He had also sought instructions to the government to cancel the assignments of lands in which activities are conducted in violation of the conditions of assignment of lands assigned under various rules.

The Court directed the State Chief Secretary to place the composition of the committee before the Court for approval.

The Committee shall examine the instances of violations cited in the petition and also the ones that are brought to its notice by the petitioners or any other public-spirited persons, directed the Bench.

The bench posted the case for November 8.

October 22, 2024

