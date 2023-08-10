ADVERTISEMENT

Land assignment amendment Bill presented in Kerala Assembly

August 10, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Amendment seeks to authorise government to regularise any contravention of the conditions attached to the patta and permit assignees to use land for other purposes

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was presented in the Assembly on Thursday and was referred to the Subject Committee.

The amendment, among other things, seeks to authorise the government to regularise any contravention of the conditions attached to the patta. It also seeks to authorise the government to permit the assignee to use the assigned land for purposes other than for which the land was assigned.

Six Bills to Subject panels

The Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and control of admission to private medical education institutions) Amendment Bill, 2023; the Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional function as respects certain corporations and companies) Second Amendment Bill, 2023; the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Kerala Building Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Indian Partnership (Kerala Amendment) Bill; were referred to the subject committees on Thursday.

400 nursing seats

Health Minister Veena George told the Assembly that 400 new seats would be available for nursing students in the government sector this year. The government had given in-principle nod for starting six new nursing colleges under the State Institute of Medical Education and Technology (SI-MET), she said.

The Assembly will resume the current session after a break on September 11.

