Land around protected areas to be notified as ESA

The government has decided to declare the extent of land around national parks, sanctuaries, and adjoining human settlements as ecologically sensitive areas.

The State Cabinet that met here on Wednesday resolved to notify the area of one km around the protected areas as ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) in view of the recurrent environmental disasters in the State. The draft notification will be sutably amended for the purpose.

The meeting approved the project report to set up an international Ayurveda Research Institute at Kalliyad village in Kannur.

The Cabinet ratified a project submitted by Kerala Agricultural University to manufacture wine and low-alcohol beverage from jackfruit, cashew apple, and banana.

The Cabinet sanctioned an assistance of ₹10 lakh for the family of Apheel Johnson, the student who died following a head injury from a hammer throw during the junior athletic meet.

The government will also recommend to the Governor to grant remission of sentence of 11 convicts and release them from prison in connection with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Postings

The Cabinet decided to transfer Principal Secretary, Industries, Sanjay Garg to the SC/ ST Development Department with additional charge of Backward Classes and Industries.

Principal Secretary, SC/ ST Development Sarada Muraleedharan will be transferred to the Local Self-Government (Rural) Department.

Secretary, Ports, and KSIDC managing director Sanjay M. Kaul will be given additional charge of Export Trade Commissioner.

Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Jeromic George will hold additional charge of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology.