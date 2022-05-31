Land and house for all is govt.’s goal: CM

He says 54,539 title deeds issued in past one year

Time-bound measures will be taken to achieve the goal of land and house for everyone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating the valedictory of the State-level pattaya mela and opening title deed distribution in the district at the Punalur municipal stadium.

“During the past six years, 2,34,567 title deeds have been distributed across the State as part of efforts to provide land for the landless. Within the first anniversary of the current government, a total of 54,539 title deeds have been issued and we could also build 2,96,008 houses in six years. This is a historic feat,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that habitable land needed to be carefully utilised for government- public- private purposes. “This is the reason for conducting resurvey and developing online services, including e-pattayams (title deeds),” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the government’s approach was to ensure better rehabilitation for those who lose their homes and land as part of development activities. “Dashboards will be prepared with the reasons blocking title deed distribution in an area, the number of landless families, and the availability of land. Steps will be taken for fast settlement of cases pending before the land boards, dividing the cases into four zones,” he said.

As part of the district-level pattaya mela, 1,111 title deeds were distributed. The people who received titled deeds at the event included 90-year-old Ammukutty and wheelchair-bound Ramla Beevi, both residents of land owned by Punalur Paper Mills (PPM).

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said the next priority was to provide land to tribespeople. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani were the chief guests on the occasion.

N.K. Premachandran, MP, MLAs P.S Supal, Sujith Vijayan Pillai, P. C. Vishnunath, district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, District Collector Afzana Parveen, and former Minister K. Raju spoke at the event.