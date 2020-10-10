Land allotted to resettle Pettimudy victims

Eight families will get five cents each at Kuttiyar Valley

The government has issued a special order allotting land at Kuttiyar Valley for rehabilitation of the Pettimudy landslip victims. District Collector H. Dinesan had earlier requested the government for a special sanction and a Cabinet meeting took a decision in this regard, according to a senior official of the Revenue Department.

A report submitted by Munnar special tahsildar Binu Joseph had found that eight families were eligible for rehabilitation. They will be handed over title deeds. Fifty cents have been earmarked for the rehabilitation scheme.

Houses by KDPH

As per the order, each family will get five cents. The houses will be constructed by the Kanan Devan Hills Plantation (KDHP) company.

The district administration will provide an ownership certificate of the land to the eligible within a week. The KDHP will begin the construction works soon, said Devikulam subcollector S. Prem Krishnan.

Compensation

The compensation amount to the victims would also be distributed soon, he said. The Devikulam tahsildar had completed the verification process to provide compensation to the victims’ relatives. The tahsildar would submit a report to the District Collector, he said.

The landslip which occurred on August 6 claimed 70 lives. Four estate lanes under the KDHP were buried under the debris. A one-month-long search operation recovered 66 bodies. Four are still missing.