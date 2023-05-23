Land allotment progressing at Rubber Park in Piravanthur

May 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

Land allotment for industrial use is progressing at the newly established Rubber Park in Piravanthur spread over an area of 19.9 acres.

With nearly 10.6 acres available for industrial use, the park can allot 19 plots of various sizes from 25 cents to 116 cents. “It’s the second Rubber Park in Kerala set up with an aim to exclusively promote natural rubber-based industries. Electricity, water, road, and drainage facilities, have been provided so that entrepreneurs can straightaway start construction. We have already allotted land for two industries and we are getting a lot of enquiries,” said George V. James, managing director, Rubber Park India (P) Ltd.

Though the project started more than a decade ago, the progress was hit due to technical issues as the location was declared environmentally sensitive area (ESA).

While only rubber-based and rubber wood industries classified as Orange, Green or White by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) are permitted, the park has no common effluent treatment plant since it falls into the ESA. Latex-based units, dry rubber-based products, rubber mixing or reclamation units, and rubber wood-based units can use the facility to function. While the Rubber Park already has security measures, office building, and other infrastructure facilities, it is located within 87 km from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport and 102 km from the Vizhinjam seaport.

The land for the park was made available by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) on lease for a period of 30 years with an option for additional 30-year extension. “Since the Industries department has implemented the Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (KSWIFT), the entrepreneurs will get all the clearance very easily. Our objective is industrial growth and to provide support to rubber farmers from the State. We expect to allot all plots within two years,” said Mr. James.