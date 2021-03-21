Land Act amendment under way: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving at the venue of LDF election campaign at Cheruthoni, Idukki district on Sunday.

IDUKKI

21 March 2021 20:05 IST

He was addressing a public meeting of LDF candidate Roshy Augustine at Cheruthoni

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the process to amend the Kerala Land Assignment Act 1964 is under way.

He was addressing a public meeting of LDF candidate Roshy Augustine at Cheruthoni on Sunday.

He said that when the LDF government comes back to power, the process will be completed with the approval of the Law Department

He said that the LDF government had already taken many steps to solve the land related issues in Idukki

The LDF had said that it would construct five lakh new houses under the Life Mission scheme. However, the UDF was saying that if it comes to power, it will scrap Life Mission.

The stand of the UDF towards the homeless poor people is clear, he said.

Mr Vijayan said that his government had provided 2.5 lakh houses under the Life mission scheme. The recently announced ₹12,000 crore Idukki package will be implemented within a time-frame, he said.

The government had distributed the pension money which was not given by the former government, he said adding that the pension amount was increased to ₹1,600 per month. The government has also decided to increase the amount of pension to ₹2,500 per month, he said.

The Chief Minister addressed poll campaign meetings at Nedumkandam, Munnar, Cheruthoni and Vandiperiyar on Sunday. Electricity Minister M. M. Mani and Former Idukki MP Joice George also accompanied him.