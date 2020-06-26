Land Act amendment only after talks: CPI

A proposal for diverting a part of plantations for fruit and vegetable cultivation by amending the Land Reforms Act will be implemented only after thorough discussions within the party and the Left Democratic Front, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said.

Mr. Rajendran told reporters after the CPI State executive here on Friday that there would not be any deviation or dilution in the basic tenets of the Land Reforms Act and plantations would be protected.

The executive is understood to have had a thorough discussion on the environmental impact in diverting plantations for cultivating fruits and vegetables.

The party is said to decided to prepare a document in consultation with stakeholders for an exhaustive discussion within the party and has entrusted Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar for the task.

The party executive is also known to have discussed the plight of plantation workers.