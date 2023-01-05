Land acquisition to be expedited for Pulinkunnu taluk hospital in Kuttanad

January 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Decks have been cleared for the development of the taluk hospital at Pulinkunnu in Kuttanad.

A meeting chaired by Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, recently decided to acquire land for the construction of a road connecting the hospital and the Mankombu Vikas Marg road. Lack of connectivity has been hampering the hospital development project.

Officials said that 1.5 acres of land belonging to five individuals would have to be acquired for constructing the road. A committee with Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, as patron and Mr. Thomas as chairman, has been constituted to expedite the land acquisition process. A meeting of the committee will be held at the Pulinkunnu grama panchayat hall at 3 p.m. on January 9. Officials said that a fund collection drive would be conducted on January 23.

The government has sanctioned ₹145 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for constructing buildings for the taluk hospital. Meanwhile, the meeting decided to construct an isolation ward at the hospital at a cost of ₹1 crore.