Land acquisition in Alappuzha for Punargeham project to be expedited

ALAPPUZHA

27 July 2021 23:07 IST

4,660 fisher families in district identified for rehabilitation

A meeting chaired by District Collector A. Alexander here recently decided to hasten various processes related to the implementation of the Punargeham project of the Fisheries Department in the district. The previous Left Democratic Front government launched Punargeham to provide housing for all fisher families residing in areas vulnerable to sea erosion and tidal wave attack in nine coastal districts of the State.

The project aims at rehabilitating fisher families living within 50 m of the coastline.

Officials said the land acquisition, rehabilitation, and other processes would be expedited. Authorities have identified 4,660 families in the district for inclusion in the scheme. Of these, 928 families have informed their willingness to shift from the coastline. “The district-level management committee has given its nod for buying land for 474 beneficiaries. Of these, land registration for 407 families has been completed,” said an official.

Advertising

Advertising

₹10 lakh each

The Fisheries Department is providing each beneficiary ₹10 lakh, including ₹6 lakh for buying land and ₹4 lakh for constructing house. The amount is disbursed in instalments.

As many as 383 families in the district have received the first instalment. A total 214 of these beneficiaries have received both the instalments, and 131 families got the third instalment too.

“Our aim is to provide housing for all families included on the list. The process of identifying land to rehabilitate the rest of the beneficiaries will be speeded up. Apart from the beneficiaries already identified, we are in the process of finding more fisher families for inclusion in the scheme,” the official added.

As part of the project, the government is planning to rehabilitate 20,000 families across the State.