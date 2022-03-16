Land acquisition for NH widening to be expedited

Officials told to complete the process by March 3

The Revenue department will expedite the process of land acquisition for the widening of National Highway 66 in the district.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) A. Jayathilak, who attended a review meeting at the district collectorate on Tuesday, directed the officials concerned to complete land acquisition for the project by March 31.

The 81.6 km stretch of NH 66 from Thuravoor to Oachira will be widened to 45 metres. Around 106 hectares of land from approximately 8,000 people in 33 villages need to be acquired for the project.

The authorities have so far acquired less than 50% of the land required.

"The government has sanctioned around ₹3,500 crore for acquiring land from 7,633 people in the district. Of the total 106 hectares, 12 hectares is Puramboke land. As of now, we have acquired around 35 hectares from 3,141 people. An amount of ₹1,219 crore has been distributed as compensation. We hope to complete the land acquisition by the end of this month by distributing compensation to the rest of the land owners," said an official.

To expedite the process, 60 additional staff have been deployed at NH special tahsildar offices at Haripad, Alappuzha and Cherthala and the deputy collector (LA NH) office at the district collectorate.

The NH widening in the distirct will be undertaken in three reaches -- Thuravoor-Paravoor, Paravoor-Kayamkulam-Kottankulangara and Kottankulangara-Oachira.

Officials said the road widening work would be carried out by three companies for which agreements had already been signed.