Land acquisition for HQ progressing well: KTU

March 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Friday claimed that the acquisition process for 100 acres of land in Vilappil grama panchayat for establishing the university headquarters is progressing at a fast pace.

The university issued a statement in response to an order issued by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission which flayed the alleged delay in the process that created hardships for several landowners a day ago.

The State government issued the first notification for land acquisition on June 27, 2020. In the first phase, 50 acres of land were acquired by the District Collector after paying ₹185 crore in compensation to 135 landowners from the university’s own fund, KTU stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manuel Neshan, one of the 68 landowners of the remaining 50 acres of land, had approached the commission demanding that the compensation amount be paid immediately.

The university pointed out that the government had decided to allocate an amount of ₹204 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for acquiring the 50-acre plot of land. The KIIFB approved the decision during its 45th board meeting held on February 27.

Subsequently, the Syndicate of the university which met on Thursday decided to transfer the particular sum to the Revenue department as soon as the funds were made available and to acquire the remaining land by April 26, the statement said.

The commission has sought explanations from the secretaries of the Higher Education and Revenue departments and the District Collector in the matter.