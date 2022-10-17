Land acquisition for AIIMS: public hearing on October 29

ADVERTISEMENT

A public hearing is scheduled for October 29 ahead of the land acquisition for the proposed All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur in Kozhikode district.

A total of 803 people belonging to 175 families in areas such as Kattadi, Ezhukandi, Koyalattumukku, Kurumboyil, Chathanveedu, and Payattukala will be affected. As many as 80 houses will have to be completely removed.

This was revealed in a social impact study conducted in Kinalur and Kanthalad villages of Thamarassery taluk where 40.68 hectares of land, including those under the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and private persons, will have to be acquired for the project.

During the study, local residents sought a proper compensation package claiming that the land price had shot up in recent times ever since the AIIMS proposal was made. Those who lose their existing jobs need to be rehabilitated. They also sought jobs in the institution as well as its affiliated departments for the family members of the land-losers in line with their educational qualifications. Priority should be given to these people in the tourism-related projects that might come up in the area as well. They also sought at least 10 to 15 cents of land in adjoining places in the rehabilitation package.

The residents pointed out that Kattadi river that flows through the villages should be protected as it is their lifeline. Garbage dumping and discharge of sewage into the water body should not be allowed. The area to be acquired is very fertile, and is surrounded by forests and hillocks. Hence, environment-friendly construction works should be taken up.

The State government has promised 200 acres of land for the project. Considering future development, another 50 acres will be additionally acquired. Of these, the KSIDC owned 153 acres, which was handed over to the Department of Health recently. Sources said that though there had been demands to set up the AIIMS in other districts such as Kasaragod, the availability of land with the government is an advantage for Kinalur.

The Centre has said that it would give in-principle approval to the project if the State hands over land for the purpose.