 Land acquired for NH development 

For the Kazhakuttam-Kadambattukonam stretch

Records for land acquired by the government for development of the Kazhakuttam-Kadambattukonam national highway development were handed over by District Collector Navjot Khosa to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director P. Pradeep on Tuesday.

Ms. Khosa said that despite many challenges, land had been acquired without any complaints for the government’s dream project of national highway development in a time-bound manner. The district was the first in the south region to hand over the acquired land to the NHAI.

Though land acquisition work was delayed initially owing to the COVID-19, it was resumed at the start of 2020, and completed in eight months. Sixty-nine hectares of land had to be acquired. No complaints regarding compensation had been received in 18 adalats conducted so far. All had been given a fair compensation, the Collector said.