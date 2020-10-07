Lalithakala Akademi fellowships for two

Sculptor K. Raghunathan, artist N.K.P. Muthukoya win the award for 2019

Sculptor K. Raghunathan and artist N.K.P. Muthukoya have been selected for the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi’s fellowships for the year of 2019 for their contribution to the field of art. The fellowships carry ₹75,000, a citation and certificate.

Born in 1941, N.K.P. Muthukoya completed his art studies from the College of Arts, Madras, under eminent artist K.C.S. Panicker. He has participated in many national and international exhibitions, including Triennale 1980. His paintings, mostly in surrealistic style, depict pathos of human beings. Mr. Muthukoya, who won the Padmini Puraskaram of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi in 2011, has participated in many national camps.

K. Raghunathan, who completed his studies from the College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram and M.S. University, Baroda, is a native of Punalur. He has participated in many national and international exhibitions. A member of the Radical Painters and Sculptors, he has participated in the national camp in Palakkad organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. He uses various media such as fibre, plaster, cement, and granite for his art works.