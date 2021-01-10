Lakshadweep removes quarantine norm

The Lakshadweep administration has issued a revised SOP with effect from December 28, 2020, by doing away with the mandatory quarantine guideline for those arriving at the islands from Kochi. The islands are yet to report a single positive COVID-19 case.
Anyone can now visit the islands from the mainland with a negative test report of RT-PCR obtained 48 hours before the travel, according to a communication from the administration. It noted that 861 persons had come back to various islands from the mainland between December 28, 2020, and January 6, 2021.
The people had now adopted COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, using hand sanitisers, and ensuring social distancing in public places across the Union Territory, the communication said.
In view of the revised SOP, the administration has put a system in place at Kochi, Beypore, and Mangaluru for strict surveillance and monitoring of the movement of people and materials from these entry points to the islands. It has also ensured COVID-care facilities in all the 10 inhabited islands, the communication added.
Praful Patel, Administrator, has appealed to all the residents of the Union Territory to follow the revised SOP in letter and spirit so that they can keep Lakshadweep COVID-free in future too.
