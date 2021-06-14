Lakshadweep justifies demolition of fishers’ sheds on beaches

Administration tells Kerala HC that sheds were erected on govt. land without permission

Justifying the demolition of fishers’ sheds along the beaches of Kavaratti, the Lakshadweep administration on Monday told the Kerala High Court that illegal occupation of government lands on beaches of Kavaratti has reached a stage wherein effective actions are urgently required to protect government lands on seashore and make them available to the public.

The submission was made by S. Manu, counsel for the administration, when a petition by a few Kavaratti residents against the administration’s move to demolish their sheds on the seashore came up for hearing. The counsel added that there were instances of sheds on the beaches being used for illicit activities.

‘Exclusive space’

The administration in an affidavit also submitted that it was conscious of the need to provide sufficient facilities for fishermen. An exclusive area of about 5,700 sq m was proposed to be set apart for providing facilities to fishermen. For the balanced development of the island and beautification of the beaches, a special area for fishermen and their activities was essential.

The eviction drive did not hamper fishing-related activities. It would result only in relocating of such activities to an exclusive area which would be provided soon. Indiscriminate construction of sheds and occupying of government property on the seashore could not be permitted.

The affidavit added that the petitioners had constructed sheds in government properties without permission. They were gradually converting the sheds into permanent buildings. The proceedings were initiated under the provisions of the Laccadive Minicoy and Amindivi Islands Land Revenue and Tenancy Regulations (LRT Regulation).