Lakshadweep delegation to visit Kollam port

To explore possibilities of Kollam-Minicoy passenger services

A high-level delegation from Lakshadweep is expected to visit Kollam Port for a detailed inspection as part of exploring the possibilities of Kollam-Minicoy passenger services.

“A decision has been taken after a meeting with top officials at the Lakshadweep Secretariat. The Lakshadweep administration has taken a positive stance as cruise services between Minicoy and Kollam are beneficial to the island,” N.K Premachandran, MP, said here on Tuesday.

Located around 200 nautical miles from Minicoy, Kollam is the nearest port from the island. Since the multi-purpose terminal can handle both passenger and cargo ships, the port has the potential to transform the district into a major transit point.

According to officials, a major percentage of passengers to the island will opt Kollam Port once it becomes fully operational. A lot of islanders travel to Kerala for educational and health-related purposes and now they mostly depend on Beypore and Kochi ports.

At present, Kollam Port needs extra infrastructure and manpower for setting up immigration facility. Clearance counters, refusal/detention room, server and computer staff room, record room, multi-purpose room, and a total of 14 staff members are among the prerequisites needed to declare it an authorised immigration check-post (ICP).

The MP has urged the State government to intervene more efficiently in the matter as the Lakshadweep administration has taken a favourable stance. “The Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation should take the initiative,” he said.

The meeting was attended by adviser to the Administrator of Lakshadweep A. Anparasu, Finance Secretary Amit Satija, Collector S. Asker Ali, Administration Secretary Shashank Mani Tripathi, and representatives from the Ministry of Shipping.