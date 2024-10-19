Lakshadweep-Beypore ferry service resumption awaits administration’s approval

The resumption of Lakshadweep-Beypore passenger vessel services, which were suspended during the pandemic-induced lockdown, are awaiting the approval of the Lakshadweep Administration.

Various organisations, trade associations, and regional bodies, including the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), have consistently petitioned the Lakshadweep Administration and other authorities to restore the service. However, despite multiple protests and official communications, the matter remained unresolved, CCCI secretary Sirajudheen Ellathodi said.

For over four decades, he said Lakshadweep residents had relied heavily on the Beypore port for their day-to-day needs, including hospital visits, tourism, education, and procurement of daily essentials. The connectivity between Lakshadweep and Beypore had also significantly contributed to the economic growth of Kozhikode city.

Last month, the CCCI had submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi highlighting the baseless concern of the Lakshadweep Administration regarding the draft required for safe operation of major ships, namely MV Arabian Sea and MV Lakshadweep Sea. The administration had said that the vessels required a minimum draft of 3.5 metres, while the available depth at the Beypore wharf was 3.4 metres, which was insufficient for operating them.

However, the CCCI said the depth limitation did not apply to high-speed vessels such as Cheriyapani, Valiapani, and Parali that required a draft of only 2.3 metres. The vessels safely operated from Beypore for several decades as confirmed by the port authorities and their successful past operations, Mr. Ellathodi pointed out.

As per the latest updates from the Directorate General of Shipping, the 150-passenger capacity high-speed crafts (Cheriyapani, Valiapani, and Parali) had undergone repair at the Cochin Shipyard and were restored for service in the Kochi-Lakshadweep sector. Besides, the Beypore port is equipped with a baggage scanner and metal detector, ensuring the same level of security as the Kochi port.

Mr. Ellathodi said the resumption of services would directly benefit the people of Lakshadweep, enhance trade, and promote tourism, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic development of both regions.

