Lakshadweep administrator pursuing imperialist-corporate agenda, says U.T. MP Mohammed Faizal

Lakshadweep administrator Praful K. Patel is pursuing an "imperialist-corporate agenda" and is behaving like a dictator, cutting down the powers vested with democratic institutions and offices, said P. P. Mohammed Faizal, MP, on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press through a voice message, the NCP member of Lok Sabha from the Lakshadweep group of islands, said that the administrator was acting in a way that disturbed the people. He said that Lakshadweep islands have been free of serious crime as vouched by the National Crime Records Bureau. However, the administrator had brought into force the Goonda Act as if to contain crimes. His action require an explanation, the MP said.

The administrator has also, in the guise of protection of animals, banned beef from the menu and ordered the closure of dairy farms. The animals mentioned in the so-called animal preservation regulation are cows, buffalloes and bulls whereas there are other animals that need better protection like sea cucumber, said Mr. Faizal.

The administrator has also curtailed the authority of the district panchayat and ordered that those who have more than two children cannot contest in the panchayat elections. These are instances in which the administrator is overstepping his authority, he added.

The MP also questioned the need for building roads in keeping with national highway standards, which would result in houses being demolished. The constitution of the Lakshadweep Development Authority itself is questionable. The provisions that land can be taken over by the island administration without the consent of the people and that they may not be paid compensation do not augur well for the people, he added.

There is rampant discontent among the people of the group of islands especially over the possibility of alienation of their land in the name of development activities. Mr. Patel, formerly home minister in Gujarat, assumed office about five months ago.