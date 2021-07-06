Lakshadweep administration rejects MPs’ plea to visit islands

Collector says it will disturb the calm and peaceful atmosphere there

The Lakshadweep administration has rejected the application of eight Left MPs seeking entry permit to the islands, citing that their visit will “certainly disturb” the calm and peaceful atmosphere there.

The lawmakers are Rajya Sabha members Elamaram Kareem, V. Sivadasan, Binoy Viswam, M.V. Shreyams Kumar, K. Somaprasad, and John Brittas, and Lok Sabha MPs Thomas Chazhikadan and A.M. Ariff.

Two days ago, the administration had rejected the application of Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T.N. Prathapan seeking entry into Lakshadweep, citing the same reasons.

In his order issued on Monday, Lakshadweep Collector Asker Ali said the visit of the parliamentarians to the islands “for political activities would certainly disturb the calm and peaceful atmosphere on the islands and it would be against the interest of the general public, public order and security of the Union Territory".

Lakshadweep has been witnessing a series of protests by residents for the past few weeks against Administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s decision to implement reform measures in the islands.

The Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF), a platform of protesters, had alleged that the measures were being implemented without taking people of islands into confidence.

Accusing the administration of going ahead with the "anti-people reform measures on the islands, the SLF has said they would continue their protest till such measures are withdrawn.