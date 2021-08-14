Kerala

Lakshadweep administration asks islanders to avoid travel to Kerala

The Lakshadweep administration has issued a travel advisory asking people to avoid travelling to Kerala unnecessarily where it says the number of COVID-19 cases has been rising.

The advisory, issued on August 12, says that the union territory of Lakshadweep has just 42 active cases of COVID whereas the situation in Kerala is different, which increases the risk of infection to people travelling to/from Kerala.

People returning to the islands from the mainland should undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine at the institutional quarantine facility or at their homes, if there’s an independent bedroom with washroom facility. They will be tested for COVID after the quarantine period is over, the order issued by district collector S. Asker Ali said.

For those who have taken both doses of COVID vaccine, just three days’ quarantine is enough, according to the order.


