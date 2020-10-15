Lakkidi encounter: court dismisses plea for release of weapons

The District and Sessions Court here dismissed the application of the police to release the weapons that were used in the encounter with Maoists at a private resort at Lakkidi in Wayanad district on March 6 last year.

C.P. Jaleel, 25, a suspected Maoist activist, was shot dead in the incident.

The Superintendent of Police (Operations), Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (KATS), had filed an application for release of the weapons, including eight AK-47 rifles, one TAR rifles, two INSAS rifles, and one GLOCK pistol, as the forensic examination of the weapons was over.

In his application, the officer had mentioned that the weapons would turn worthless if they were not maintained properly.

However, in a detailed objection filed before the court, C.P. Rasheed, Jaleel’s brother, said the police were yet to carry out a thorough investigation into the encounter or submit a report, though the court had sought it.

Hence, the release of the weapons without any merit could not be allowed. Since the police are also facing investigation, the weapons cannot be released, Mr. Rasheed said in his grievance.

Moreover, forensic and ballistic reports were not produced before the court. If the weapons are released now, evidence is likely to be destroyed, he added.

The court observed that since the investigation into the incident was still on, the contention raised by the respondent could not be entertained.