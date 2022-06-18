Lakeside tourist spots of Kottayam see revival

Destination weddings, Arab tourists, North Indian families flock to the backwater destinations

The usual lines of visitors have resurfaced along the pathways and the lakeside properties are bustling with business. And good luck if you are looking for a houseboat ride, especially on the weekend.

After two depressing years, tourists have slowly begun picking their way through the interiors of Kumarakom and Aymanom, the internationally acclaimed village destinations in the backwater landscape of Kottayam. Starting with the destination weddings in April to the arrival of Arab guests during the monsoon, the hospitality industry here looks set to plot a path out of the COVID-19-induced crisis.

As per estimates, the destination hosted at least 15 high-end destination weddings between April and May. Holidaymakers from the Arab countries have begun landing here since June. Riding primarily on the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) segment, the destination has reported a sharp rise in the arrival of domestic visitors as well.

“We are looking up to a better monsoon, finally,” said K.Arun Kumar, secretary, Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts (CVHR). The Arab movement is picking up slowly but steadily, besides a good number of family crowd from North India.

In anticipation of good business in the coming season, the hospitality industry has now resorted to a recruitment spree and the new recruits are slated to undergo different levels of training over the next couple of months. ‘‘Staff shortage is one critical problem that we face as the prolonged lockdown and the resultant freezing of business forced many of the experienced staff to take up alternative jobs,’‘ he added.

Besides the hospitality sector, the local authorities appear alive to the rebounding business and have resumed works towards developing sustainable tourism. For instance, the Kumarakom grama panchayat is launching a project to declare Kumarakom as a plastic-free village within the next six months.

“The pandemic years, which witnessed a near-zero demand for tourism activities, have clearly shown the impact of tourism in determining the per capita income of the families residing here. That makes it the duty of the panchayat to present Kumarakom as a sustainable and clean destination to the guests,” said Dhanya Sabu, president of the local body.

The project, to be established in association with the Responsible Tourism Mission Kerala, will take off to a start with a survey among the households to identify the pattern of plastic use.