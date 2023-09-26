HamberMenu
Lakeside Kottayam to get new tourism projects under Central scheme

September 26, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Foreign guests appreciating the lushness of Kumarakom through a boat ride along the Kavanattinkara river . The lake-side destination is set to get new tourism projects under the Swadesh darsan 2.0 scheme of the Union government

Foreign guests appreciating the lushness of Kumarakom through a boat ride along the Kavanattinkara river . The lake-side destination is set to get new tourism projects under the Swadesh darsan 2.0 scheme of the Union government | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Tourism prospects in the backwater landscape of Kottayam have received a further boost with authorities proposing to establish four new tourism infrastructure projects in the region as part of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 programme.

According to Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, proposals for developing the bird sanctuary at Kumarakom, a nightlife centre at the Nalupank houseboat terminal, a boat terminal at Kaipuzhamutt and a backwater park at Cheeppungal will soon be submitted to the Ministry of Tourism. As part of it, detailed project reports on the best facilities to be set up at these locations will soon be prepared.

The remaining proposals enlisted in the Kumarakom master plan will be submitted for approval in subsequent stages.

Official sources said the proposed master plan would focus primarily on trapping the backwater tourism possibilities in the region. As part of it, the authorities have already convened meetings of various local body representatives from the region as well as the government departments concerned.

Kumarakom and Beypore in Kozhikode are the two destinations from the State to be listed in the second phase of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 programme.

