Laity will reject Archbishop’s letter, says forum

June 23, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese would pay two hoots to a letter that was issued by Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazath that warned of taking action against the vicar of St Mary’s Basilica and of freezing the parish council, convenor of Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), Jemi Augustine said in a release. The response of members of the archdiocese to such a move would be beyond the expectations of Archbishop Thazath, who is trying to scuttle decisions – which included dedicating a Papal delegate to hear what the laity and priests of the archdiocese had to say, that had been taken by the Synod a week ago to settle issues in the archdiocese. The archbishop fears that this would diminish his role in the archdiocese, he added.

