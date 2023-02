February 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division will be engaging a part-time lady doctor at the Railway Health Unit, Kollam, on a contractual basis for a period of six months. Medical graduates with an MBBS degree and one-year experience are eligible to apply. Applications should be submitted online before 5 p.m. on March 2. For more details, visit https://pbtvc.in/documents/misc/Lady_Doctor.pdf