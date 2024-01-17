Lack of vehicle facilities denies  tribespeople access to welfare schemes: women’s panel

January 17, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

Lack of transportation facilities is the major hurdle that prevents the people of Nellippettykudi tribal settlement in Marayur grama panchayat from availing themselves of the welfare schemes of the government, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after visiting the tribal settlement with the commission members on Wednesday. “For those with health issues, quick medical assistance can be ensured only if adequate vehicle facilities are available. The Forest and Tribal departments should jointly discuss the issue and find a solution to the issue faced by the Nellippettykudy settlement,” said Ms. Satheedevi.

The commission members also visited an anganwadi at the settlement and observed that there were no underweight-related issues in the area. The anganwadi is providing good education and nutritious food, observed the commission members.

After completing Plus Two, girls students are required to travel long for their higher education. The commission visited the Edamalakudy tribal settlement. They also visited a girl’s pre-matric hostel at Pattikkad and reviewed the facilities there.

Women Commission members Elizabeth Mamman Mathai, Indira Ravindran, V.R. Mahilamani, P. Kunjayisha, tribal development officer S.A. Najim, Marayur divisional forest officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar, among others, joined the visit.

“To ensure proper treatment to the tribespeople, the commission will submit a recommendation to the government to arrange an inpatient treatment facility and a specialty hospital at the community health centre (CHC) in Marayur,” said Ms. Satheedevi. Coordination meeting of various departments was held at the Marayur panchayat hall on Wednesday.She said that recommendations will be submitted to the government to improve the lives of women in the tribal settlements in the area.

According to officials, a public hearing will be organised by the commission at Thodupuzha Municipal Town Hall on Thursday to create awareness about the issues faced by hotel workers in the State.